Kenard ISD back in session after closing for 'flu-like' symptoms

HOUSTON COUNTY - Students and faculty in Kennard ISD resume classes on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018 after the district closed its schools for a couple days due to flu-like symptoms.

According to Kennard ISD superintendent Malinda Lindsey, the district had 90 percent of its students in attendance today, a number that the district is very pleased with.

The district had closed its schools on Monday Feb. 5 and Tuesday Feb. 6 due to the number of students and staff members showing flu-like symptoms.

© 2018 KYTX-TV