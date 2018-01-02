Kids and car seats, tips to keep kids safe while buckled

"Statistically, we know that child passenger safety seats have a 90 percent, misuse rate, and sometimes that misuse is a very small thing, and sometimes it can be a pretty large thing," said Texas Department of Safety Public Information Officer Jean Dark

When installed and used correctly - child safety seats decrease the risk of a fatal injury by 71 percent among infants, 54 percent among toddlers & 45 percent among children ages 4 to 8.

Along with making sure your child is secure in their car seat, you should be aware of large coats and that the space in between your child's body and the harness straps can cause injury. DPS encourages putting the child in the seat and then placing a jacket on top of the child if they are cold.

It's as simple as visiting a local child passenger safety technician if you have any questions or concerns about your child's car seat.

