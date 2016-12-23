Kids treated to movie, gifts at Tyler theater

TYLER - A group of children in need were treated to gifts and a movie at a local theater Wednesday afternoon, thanks to the generosity of others.

This was the scene at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler Wednesday afternoon as kids from Toys for Tots, Tyler-Smith County Children's Welfare Board and CASA got to watch the new Star Wars movie. Each child also received a gift to take home.

It was all made possible by TLC Fundraising and several sponsors, including Jammin' Jimmy Olson.

Organizers said they simply wanted to bring joy to the kids this holiday season.

