Kilgore College technical job fair

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

KILGORE - Technical companies from all over East Texas gathered at Kilgore College Tuesday for their annual technical job fair.

From automotive companies, to welding and everything in-between.

Dewey Greer, the Lead Instructor for Process Technology, said there were 22 employers at the fair, and both college and high school students looking for jobs.

"The companies get to meet our students face to face, and these students don't have to chase people down," Dewey said. "They can come right here and be able to talk to a lot of different companies at the same place and same time."

If you missed today's fair, they have one every spring right before the school's spring break.

