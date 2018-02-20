Kilgore neighborhood prone to flooding nervous about latest round of storms

KILGORE - On days where flooding is a real possibility, people in certain areas around East Texas, such as a neighborhood in Kilgore, do not take any chances.

A line of houses sit across the street from the Turkey Creek Bed and it's notorious for flooding. People who live in the area said when the water rises up to the nearest telephone pole, that's when they get concerned.

The last time flooding occurred in the neighborhood was in March of 2016. Jason Roman wasn't around then, because he's lived there for less than a year.

However, every time it rains, Roman sees the water from the creek rise.

"All across from the telephone pole, straight across, it looks like the Mississippi River," Roman said.

The Turkey Creek flooding is something Carol Tate said she remembers vividly. She described the situation as scary and it's not the first time Tate's home of over 40 years was flooded.

To Tate, the last one was too much too handle.

"Next thing we knew it [the water] was in the house, up to our knees," Tate said.

She said just about everything in house was destroyed. However, Tate said it was a lesson learned. While her personal belongings have a designated for safe keeping, it might come in handy if and when the water rises above the bank.

"We've gotten smart," Tate said. "We've raised the washing machine and dryers."

Forecasters predict three to six inches of rainfall in the latest round of storms, and Tate and her neighbors are keeping an a close watch on the creek.

