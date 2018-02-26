Kilgore neighborhood wants city to address Turkey Creek flooding issues

KILGORE - The Sceyne neighborhood hasn't flooded since 2016 and people who live there said Turkey Creek has not been the same. Every time it pours, the rain is a reminder that it can happen again. Neighbors have expressed how the creek resembled the Mississippi River. Donald Young said he recalled just how bad his home was flooded.

"The water stopped running, it didn't have no where to run but come up," Young said.

The flood problems with Turkey Creek are something many neighbors, like Young, want handled. They believe dirt and tree branches prevent it from flowing properly. Young said he wants the city to widen the creek so it will hold more water. However, the city said it is not much crews can do.

Kilgore's city manager, Joshua Selleck, said the erosion can be repaired but it won't fix the flow of the creek.

"Water begins backing up at the river and then backs up through the drainage system and can't drain fast enough," Selleck said. "We're dealing with channel that FEMA says floods."

Despite what the city thinks, Young said the creek could still use some attention.

