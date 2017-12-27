Kilgore police looking for aggravated assault suspect

Photo Courtesy Kilgore Police Department

GREGG COUNTY - Officers from the Kilgore Police Department are searching for 34-year-old Brandon Sheppard after he ran from police during a traffic stop late Tuesday evening on the 400 block of Newton.

According to police, a KPD officer conducted the traffic stop and saw the passenger door open and a man suspected to be Sheppard ran from the vehicle.

Authorities say that the officer, following protocol, stayed with the vehicle's driver, so the passenger believed to be Sheppard escaped the scene.

Sheppard is wanted by Gregg County for an assault family violence, parole violation warrant and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury warrant.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Sheppard's whereabouts, call 903-983-1559 or submit an anonymous tip via text message to Kilgore PD by texting 'KILGORE' and your tip to 847411.

All tips submitted are confidential and anonymous.

