Kilgore Police welcoming any religious leader to join CAPA

KILGORE - Kilgore Police encourage all clergy in to join the Clergy and Police Alliance Program. The program helps clergy learn how police operate.

Police call on CAPA members and their organizations to pray for them and the department.

For eight weeks clergy are taught about hate crimes, crime scene search, family violence, sex crimes, homicide investigation, traffic enforcement, narcotics, and other law enforcement topics

"We rely on the clergy to help us stay involved in the community and to give us support," Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Roman Roberson says. "This is a great resource for us and the clergy."

To learn more about the program contact Kilgore Police Chaplin Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904 or Victim Services Coordinator Jonathan Latham at 903-218-6926

