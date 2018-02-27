KYTX
Kilgore woman dies after Smith County wreck

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 5:54 PM. CST February 27, 2018

SMITH COUNTY - Plachette Nicole Jackson, a 26-year-old Kilgore native, died after crashing her vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday about 10 miles east of Tyler. 

According to Sergeant Jean Dark, Jackson was heading east in her GMC on FM 2767 at an unsafe speed. 

She then approached a curve, went off the right side of the roadway, veered left into a ditch and her vehicle struck several trees. 

Authorities said that Jackson was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Jackson was taken to a Tyler funeral home. 

