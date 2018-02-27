Kilgore woman dies after Smith County wreck

broken glass crash (Photo: KGW)

SMITH COUNTY - Plachette Nicole Jackson, a 26-year-old Kilgore native, died after crashing her vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday about 10 miles east of Tyler.

According to Sergeant Jean Dark, Jackson was heading east in her GMC on FM 2767 at an unsafe speed.

She then approached a curve, went off the right side of the roadway, veered left into a ditch and her vehicle struck several trees.

Authorities said that Jackson was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

© 2018 KYTX-TV