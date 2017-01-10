Landowner finds human remains in Nacogdoches County

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - A Nacogdoches County landowner found human remains in a densely wooded area while out checking his property on Sunday afternoon.

Police received the call around 3 p.m. about possible human remains. NCSO deputies arrived and identified the remains as human, then found additional remains and clothing in the same general area. The area is off a private road known as Watermelon Patch Road located in the Sand Hill community on Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County. They returned Monday to complete their search for any remaining evidence.

According to a press release from Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, the remains are likely those of Centrella Chimney, reported missing from the area in July 2016. Chimney suffered from a mental illness and frequently walked along Highway 21 in the area. The remains were found less than three miles from the Chimney residence and the dress found near the remains matched the description of Chimney was last seen wearing.

Searches by air, K-9, police, volunteer organizations and the community were conducted when Chimney first disappeared.

The remains are being sent to a forensic lab for DNA testing to make a positive identification.

This case remains under investigation.

