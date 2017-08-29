Late night robbery under investigation in Tyler

Tyler Police officers are investigating a late Monday night robbery.

They tell us it happened shortly after 11:00 at the Super Food Mart located in the 1700 block of North NorthWest Loop 323.

Officers say the owner and one employee were locking up for the night, at the same time A white SUV was seen pulling into the parking lot.

Moments later, a man ran up behind the owner as she was walking to her vehicle.

Police say the suspect pulled her behind the business, threw her to the ground, and demanded money.

He got away with the victims purse, and the stores end of night earnings.

The white SUV was then seen pulling out of the parking lot.

During the robbery, the other employee was taking the trash out on the other side of the business and did not see anything.

Anyone with information involving this case is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.