Law enforcement cracks down on online sales of stolen vehicles

The East Texas Auto Theft Task force is seeing an increase of cases involving citizens who unknowingly purchase stolen vehicles using online apps or websites, according to a press release issued by the Tyler Police Department Monday morning.

So far, the Task Force has recovered around eight of those stolen vehicles in Tyler, with most purchased in Dallas and a couple in Houston.

In a few cases, the vehicles had their VIN's changed to make the vehicles seem legitimate.

The Task Force wants everyone in East Texas to be on the lookout for this trend and if anyone is planning on buying a vehicle from a stranger or online, bring someone along and inspect the title for possible illegal changes.

Law enforcement would also like citizens to know that if someone has a vehicle for sale for much less than it's worth, it's most likely too good to be true.

Even though the recovered vehicles have been returned to their original owners, the people who bought them after they were stolen have lost thousands of dollars, and law enforcement is left with little evidence to work with since the buyers don't know from whom they purchased the vehicles.

An investigation to find the sellers is still underway.

© 2017 KYTX-TV