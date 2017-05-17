Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Marshall

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department hosted a law enforcement memorial service to remember all Texas Peace officers who died in 2016 until now.

In 2016, 19 officers died in the line of duty, so far this year we have had two.

The service recognized each fallen officer by name, date of death and cause of death. Each fallen officer also received a flag and salute.

"It is important to recognize these individuals for making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives." Marshall Police Officer Robert Farnham said.

The service ended with a trumpet rendition of the song "Taps". All the officers in attendance performed one last salute.

