Legacy Trails:Tyler's newest hike and bike paths

TYLER - New walk and bike trails are on the way to Tyler. Legacy Trails is part of the city's hike and bike plan.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-2019. The trails will go through the South side of town by Old Jacksonville and Three Lakes Parkway.

We spoke to several people who were excited about the new trails.

"Now if I knew they were going to build a walking trail right behind my house I wouldn't have not bought a place here," Neil Oldham says.

Other people I spoke to tell me they are excited for the trail.

"I really appreciate it even with all the new buildings popping up around here, the new restaurants shopping malls things like that,” Tyler resident Jasmine Rodriguez says. “I appreciate the new places to walk."

The city is welcoming any new concerns to the trail. Please contact the city at (903) 531-1100.

