Legislators battle over bathroom bill as deadline approaches

Senators voted to attach their own transgender bathroom bill amendment to unrelated legislation early Wednesday morning.

Unlike the House bill passed on Sunday, it would require transgender individuals to use the bathroom corresponding to the gender printed on their birth certificates in public buildings.

Legislators have until Monday to reach a compromise before the legislative session ends.

East Texans responded to the bathroom bill battle on Wednesday.

“They are passing another bill that really cannot be enforced. Who is going to stand there and monitor the bathroom doors,” Terri Field said.

“What i think they are trying to do is actually good, I think they are trying to create something better for everybody but they are trying to cater to everybody which you cannot do,” Steven Alexander said.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has threatened to call a special session if no compromise can be reached.

