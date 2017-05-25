Legislators pass statewide texting and driving ban

Legislators in Austin have approved a texting and driving ban that could go into effect statewide with Governor Abbott’s signature.

The contentious debate came to a head on Sunday when House legislators approved the bill containing Senate measures allowing Texans to use their phones for GPS and music apps.

According to State Trooper Jean Dark, anything that helps reduce distracted driving accidents on the roadway is a good thing.

“It’s not something that just affects our younger drivers, it affects all age groups,” Dark said.

When the legislative session ends on Monday, Governor Abbott will have up to 20 days to veto the bill before it automatically becomes law.

© 2017 KYTX-TV