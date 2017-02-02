LeTourneau University engineering students building homes for Syrian refugees

Students working on housing

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau University engineering students are hard at work trying to make a difference in the lives of others.



They are designing and building transitional homes for Syrian refugees overseas.



"Not just a temporary tent it is something they can use to grow and build communities," Student Katie Hames said. “"If I was to talk to them I would just ask them how it worked out and what we could do better."

Hames is apart of the team working on the homes. The team calls themselves Safehome. In April they will showcase their best design during a competition.



The designs start from scratch. Hames says it starts with prototyping and small scale modeling.

There are 12 students working on this project in 2 groups of six. All are engineering majors and say this project is challenging them.

The group will travel to John Brown University April 20th to present their design.

(© 2017 KYTX)