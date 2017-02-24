LeTourneau University hosts Engineering Day

Students were shown 3-D printers during the tour

LONGVIEW - For middle school students, this was not an everyday field trip. LeTourneau University showed them the marvels of engineering.

Middle school from schools around East Texas toured research labs and saw what engineering students do in class.

They rotated to five different sessions: 3-d printing, modeling, structures, electronics, and a basic overview of the engineering field. One student says today has left her wanting to learn more.



"I found out how paper was made I liked second class because we found out how different frequencies make a song,” Eighth grader Julia Mock said. “I like the fact that we got to push the buttons, and make our own song, it was fun."

In addition to the day, students were also given a pizza party where they could sit down and discuss college life with University students.

