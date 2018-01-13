LeTourneau University raises money to buy wheelchairs for Kenya

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau University is working to help buy wheelchairs for disabled children in Africa.

The university hosted a fun run fundraiser this morning. Students and staff and church groups run or walked one mile across the campus.

Event coordinators tell us they raised enough money to fund 16 wheelchairs.

"A lot of these children would be stuck in bed or at their house because people would have to carry them places and a wheelchair provides so many opportunities,” Event coordinator Gina Delagarza says.

The World Health Organization estimates more than 65 million people across the globe need wheelchairs. Event coordinators say every bit counts to help improve their lives.

