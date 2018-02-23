LeTourneau University showcases engineering department to 8th graders

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau University is hosting some future engineers for National Engineering Week.

Eighth grade students from across East Texas took a tour of the University's Stem programs.

They met with current students who showed them 3D printing, different projects their working on, and explained how engineers impact the world.

Students tell us one of the highlights of their trip was creating their own fidget spinner.

LeTourneau University is offering tours to any prospective students. Contact the University for more information- (800) 759-8811

