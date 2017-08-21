LeTourneau University Students gaze at the Solar Eclipse

LONGVIEW - Students and staff at LeTourneau University didn't miss Monday's solar eclipse. The University passed out 1,000 eclipse shades for them to safely view the eclipse.

Many of the students tell me they will never forget this moment. "This is awesome and amazing how something like this can happen, Jason Smalls says. "The next one is in 2024 but I don't know if it can top this one."

This morning, University President, Dr. Dale Lunsford, spoke during convocation about the significance the solar eclipse has on Christian principles.

He says the Sun represents Jesus being the light of the world and how small we really are to the Universe.

"An alumnus invited Five students to witness this event at his home in Hopkinsville, KY," Director of University Relations Janet Ragland says. "This is a trip of a lifetime for these students."

Hopkinsville is the point of greatest eclipse, meaning the axis of the moon's shadow, pointed directly at the center of the Earth.

The next solar eclipse is on August 8th, 2024, until then some students tell me they are keeping their eclipse glasses.

