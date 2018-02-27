LeTourneau University students sending satellite to space

(Photo: Hargett, Lewis)

LONGVIEW - A team of 25 LeTourneau University students are sending a satellite to space.

The satellite will test the capabilities of a graphics computer in space and develop a new navigation system for satellites.

It will take a picture of earth and use facial recognition to determine what part of Earth they see.

The team is comprised of juniors and seniors who have interest in working in the aeronautical industry.

“We have a number of commercial partners and we expect the launch cost itself to be covered by a NASA grant,” Chief engineer Clifford White says. “We are currently applying for total cost including launch and everything is $300,000 to $400,000 thousand dollars."

The team expects to launch the satellite sometime in 2020. The professor overseeing the project is a former NASA astronaut.



