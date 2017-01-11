LeTourneau University teaches drone classes

LONGVIEW - If you've ever wanted to fly a drone, now might be your chance! An East Texas University wants to help you hit the skies.



LeTourneau University is offering classes in becoming a drone pilot, technician, and working with electrical systems.



The courses teach safety and the various laws for flying the aircrafts. The FAA says more than 2.5 million drones were purchased in 2016.

To learn more about their courses visit http://www.letu.edu/_Academics/Aero-Science/degrees/Remotely_Piloted_Aircraft_Systems/

(© 2017 KYTX)