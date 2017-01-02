Lighten Up East Texas kicks off

Getting fit for the New Year

LONGVIEW - For five years, Lighten Up East Texas has been in the business of helping people lose weight. The Fit City Initiative provides support and help to those wanting to shed a few pounds.

"I want to be around to see my grandkids," 2016 participant Theresa Loveless said. "Last year i lost 17 pounds, and my body feels better."

Loveless is one of 11,000 people who participated in the program last year. She works in a bakery and says it's hard to fight the temptation for sweets.

"That was the toughest thing for me," Loveless said. "I tried my best to stay away from sweets and stay busy, I knew in the long run it would all work out."

Along with losing weight, if you meet certain requirements you are automatically entered for prizes. Last year Loveless won a $1,000 gift certificate to Brookshire's.

Loveless stressed the importance of eating more vegetables, ,fruits, and being dedicated. She says her body thanked her later for staying strong to the program.

Weigh-ins for the program begin today. If you would like to learn more about Lighten Up East Texas please click this link- http://lightenupeasttexas.com/

