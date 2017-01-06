Lighten Up East Texas weighs in

TYLER - Stepping on the scale is probably not how many would spend a Friday night. But tonight, despite the cold, East Texans weighed in at the fifth annual Lighten Up East Texas kickoff.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, people signed up for the four-month weight loss challenge.

"Obesity causes many health problems – heart disease, stroke, other orthopedic problems,” said George Roberts with NET Health. “If we can get people to a healthier weight, we think we can get people to a healthier lifestyle."

He said 28 percent of Smith County is obese. Of those, nine percent are diabetic. The Fit City initiative gives support to those looking to shed pounds and create a healthier lifestyle.

People are welcomed to join the challenge with groups up to eight.

"I believe encouragement from others also helps someone push themselves,” said Marquis Warren, who signed up for the challenge tonight.

He said he wants 2017 to be about creating a healthier lifestyle - and for him - that includes shedding a few pounds for spring break.

For every five percent of your body weight you lose, you'll be entered to win a prize up to four times. The grand prize is $5,000. Other prizes include gift cards to local grocery stores, fitness centers and massages.

Roberts said this challenge is designed to change habits, and not serve as a quick fix.

"They say once you start a new challenge, it takes 21 days to make it a habit,” he said. “That's why it's four months. That's why we're not doing the biggest loser. That's why we're having a percentage weight loss. "

Last year, 2,800 people signed up for the challenge.

"The combined weight loss was over 10,000 pounds,” Roberts said. “We lost the collective size of an elephant in East Texas."

