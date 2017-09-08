Lindale holds first Big Texas Fest

LINDALE, TX - Today marks the start of Big Texas Fest in Lindale.

The festival began Friday with lots of music, art, and food.

There is even a tent for kids to complete art projects and copy what some of the artists will be doing at their booths.

Five different stages will have live music throughout the Cannery, and it's not just country. There will be blues, jazz, rock, and other genres, all from Texas artists.

The goal is to bring people to Lindale and show the diversity of Texas.

The owner of Love & War in Texas says it's about the diverse music, food, and people in the Lone Star state.

Robert Earl Keen will be headlining the event on Friday night, before he takes the stage he will receive he Texas Legacy Award. This lifetime achievement award is representative of a Texas artist that contributes to the culture, craft, and arts of Texas.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or on their website.

© 2017 KYTX-TV