Lindale ISD initiates The Great Kindness Challenge of East Texas

The Great Kindness Challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative that Lindale ISD kicked off on Monday.

In just one day, the district has has already seen changes.

"It's nice to see that it's spreading outside of the classroom and spreading into the community." Leslie Dowdle, Velma Penny Elementary Counselor said.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a one-week challenge devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus.

Students at Velma Penny Elementary have spread acts of kindness by helping one another out on the playground and in the classroom.

"When someone falls off of the swing, I help them back up," said student Velma Penny.

Students are encouraged to spread kindness in the community as well.

"I think The Great Kindness challenge is going to help bring our school community together, I love that it's all across the district and how we're making an impact." said second grade teacher Megan Welch.

