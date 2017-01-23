Lindale man indicted on charge stemming from his baby's brain injury

TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH - A Lindale man has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury stemming from an injury to a child charge he received after detectives said he admitted to causing injuries to his 5-month-old daughter.

Douglas Wayne Burks Jr., 24, was indicted on the first-degree felony charge this past Thursday.

On Oct.19, Child Protective Services notified the Smith County Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured 5-month-old girl who had been admitted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.



The baby had previously been taken to the East Texas Medical Center emergency room by ambulance from her residence in Lindale, according to a Smith County Sheriff’s Office news release.



During an initial examination in the emergency room, the baby started to seize and it was determined she was suffering from a significant head injury. Therefore, she was flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for further emergency treatment and intervention. Once she was seen at the hospital, staff and specialists with Children’s REACH team determined the baby was suffering from traumatic brain injury consistent with child abuse.

In the course of investigation, it was determined the baby had recently been in the care of her father, Burks.



After interviews, timeline review and review of medical records, it was determined that Burks was a suspect.

When Burks came into the sheriff’s office for an interview, detectives said he admitted he caused his child’s traumatic injuries.

He is currently at the Smith County Jail and his bond is set at $750,000.

Augusta Robinson

