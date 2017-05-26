Lindale Post Office closed indefinitely due to severe structural damage; mail delivery not affected

LINDALE - Retail services at the Lindale Post Office building have been suspended until further notice, according to a press release issued by USPS on Friday morning.

However, mail delivery will not be affected.

The building sustained major structural damage after an elderly woman accidentally mistook the gas pedal for the break pedal, plowing into the building Thursday afternoon.

Customers that have post office boxes can pick up their mail today at the Lindale post office building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternate retail services are available at Tyler's main postal office located at 2100 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from 8 a.,m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about other nearby post offices and retail service providers, call 1-800-ASK-USPS, or visit the website.

Information on when the Lindale office will reopen is not yet available.

