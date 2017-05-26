The city of Lindale's Post Office is closed until further notice, after a car crashed into it around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

For Lindale resident Carol Cline, the closure of the city's only post office was inconvenient, but nothing she couldn't handle.

"It's just one of those things that happen in life," Cline said, "It can be fixed. It may be a little bit of an inconvenience, but it could have been a lot worse."

Crews were on scene Friday, working to repair extensive damage to the mail room after a car slammed into the city's post office.

It was an accident that longtime members of the Lindale police force say is pretty uncommon.

"I've been here almost 16 years and I've never had anybody drive through the post office. It's a new one." said Sergeant Mike Lazarine.

Police said it happened when an elderly woman accidentally hit the accelerator, sending her car over the curb and through the wall of the building. The driver was okay, but two other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I'm just glad to hear that nobody was hurt and I think they did a great job cleaning everything up so people can access their mailboxes," resident Stan Surratt said.

Postal staff worked throughout the day to accommodate customers, making arrangements so that people could get to their P.O. boxes or pick up mail delivered to the post office. However, delivery services were not affected.

A U.S. postal spokesperson said they plan to be back up and running by Tuesday.

