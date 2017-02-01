Lindale residents have construction concerns

LINDALE - Mountains of dirt surround Shelia Griffin's neighborhood and she says a cloud engulfs the area when the wind blows. That is when living there is unbearable.

"On dry days there's a lot of pollution in the air and not we're able to breath properly," Griffin said.

Crews are working on building a toll road here, however, it's the least of her problems. Griffin said she can hardly breath and speaking is difficult when the dirt is in the air. She said she understands how the construction is used to make the city more progressive.

Her main concern are her elderly neighbors. Griffin said the dirt in the air is her main concern. She said she wants someone to communicate what's going on.

"If someone can get with us and let us know, then we can prepare how we deal with it on the other end up there," Griffin said.

The city of Lindale said it's not their problem because it's outside of city limits. It is however, being constructed by the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Griffin said her demands are simple.

"If they would wet it down, it wouldn't fly into our homes," Griffin said. "It would fly into the community."

