Lindsay Park hosts Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament

TYLER - If you're looking for a way to give back to the community and have fun at the same time, the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is a great way to do so.

The thirteenth annual tournament will be held on January 20 at Lindsay Park in Tyler.

Debbie Isham, with Tyler Parks and Recreation, said you don't have to be a professional to play in the tournament, they welcome involvement from anyone in the community.

"Folks out there will let you use and borrow their discs," Isham said. "They'll teach you how to play, and it's fun. It's a fun sport."

For every dollar raised, eight meals are given to the East Texas food bank, providing over 100,800 meals in the past 12 years.

"We just write a big check to the food bank, and present it," Isham said.

They're hoping to add many more meals to that number this year and they expect about 60 players to come out.

If you want to take part in the food drive but don't want to play disc golf, you can also bring canned food donations to the tournament.

For more information or to register to play, you can find the form on the Parks and Rec website at www.TylerParksandRec.com, or at the Parks Department Office at 12557 Spur 364 W.

© 2018 KYTX-TV