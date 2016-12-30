List of 'Worst Drivers' ranks Texas first

A new study ranks Texas tied for first place among states with the worst drivers.

Using National Highway Transportation Safety Administration data, carinsurancecomparison.com applied crash statistics to rank each state on it’s list.

For Smith County resident Jamie Marino, the data was surprising.

“I’ve never had a problem driving here.,” Marino said.

He also questioned the study’s methodology, saying that the size of Texas may have been a factor.

“t’s a large state. We have a lot of open roads and country roads,” Marino said.

However, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, Smith County had the second highest number of fatal car accident deaths last year.

For more information about worst driver rankings, click here.