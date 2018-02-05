Livingston man dies after being struck by vehicle

POLK COUNTY - William Kelley, a 41-year-old Livingston man, died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on Highway 146, about 14 miles south of Livingston.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation shows that 42-year-old Livingston native, Joseph Foster, was heading south in his SUV on Highway 146 when it hit Kelley, who was walking in the roadway.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene, and Foster was not injured in the wreck.

The crash is still being investigated. Refresh for updates.

