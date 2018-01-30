Livingston man dies after two vehicle crash

POLK COUNTY - Charles Damron, a 70-year-old Livingston man, died after a two vehicle crash at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 190 East.

A preliminary crash investigation reveals that due to road construction, an International box van facing west was stopped on Highway 190 when it was hit from behind by a Dodge van.

Authorities revealed that the International box van driver, a 59-year-old Houston man named Steve Davis, was not injured during the crash.

Damron was driving the Dodge van and was taken to a Livingston hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is under investigation. Refresh for updates.

