Local church helps ETX Crisis center children celebrate birthdays

TYLER - Marvin United Methodist Church has helped make birthday boxes for kids at the East Texas Crisis Center.
It's a way to give children a day all about them when times are hard.
Inside the boxes are things you need for a party; plates, cups, napkins, it also has gifts for a boy or a girl, and candles for a cake!
The cooks at the crisis center also bake a cake for the celebration.
If you wish to donate, new items can be dropped off at the Marvin United Methodist Church on Erwin Street.
