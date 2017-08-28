Local church helps ETX Crisis center children celebrate birthdays

TYLER - Marvin United Methodist Church has helped make birthday boxes for kids at the East Texas Crisis Center.

It's a way to give children a day all about them when times are hard.

Inside the boxes are things you need for a party; plates, cups, napkins, it also has gifts for a boy or a girl, and candles for a cake!

The cooks at the crisis center also bake a cake for the celebration.

If you wish to donate, new items can be dropped off at the Marvin United Methodist Church on Erwin Street.

