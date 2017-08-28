KYTX
Local church helps ETX Crisis center children celebrate birthdays

Birthday Boxes

Darcy Birden, KYTX 12:40 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

TYLER - Marvin United Methodist Church has helped make birthday boxes for kids at the East Texas Crisis Center. 

It's a way to give children a day all about them when times are hard. 

Inside the boxes are things you need for a party; plates, cups, napkins, it also has gifts for a boy or a girl, and candles for a cake!

The cooks at the crisis center also bake a cake for the celebration. 

If you wish to donate, new items can be dropped off at the Marvin United Methodist Church on Erwin Street. 

 

