Local law enforcement agencies to partner and give blankets to those in need

Numerous East Texas sheriffs and Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler met Friday to lauched a project titled Operation Blue Shield of Compassion.

This concept was initiated by Pastor James Dill of Christ Central Church in Lindale several weeks ago. He and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith met and discussed needs of the homeless and less fortunate in the East Texas area.

As a result of that discussion, the Smith County Sheriff's Department said it has been able to procure 10,000 blankets that will assist the homeless, homeless shelters and less fortunate citizens in East Texas.

(© 2017 KYTX)