In a public Tyler Smith County NAACP meeting Friday, President Cedrick Granberry said the incident involving Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams is "clear racial profiling".

Granberry said the Tyler Police Department must change immediately.

"Stereotypical and derogatory comments were made, and in particular, the area of town," he said. "These statements have offended a large number of citizens which has put this city in a very damaging place."

It started when police responded to a call from a homeowner on Yale Street who claimed a black man wearing all black was crouched near his fence "pretending to look for his dog," according to a press release.

The area is between the owner's fence and a Courtyard Marriott.

Officers detained, searched and questioned Ricky Williams for several minutes.

Granberry said there is clear discrepancy between the dispatch call and the information relayed from police, calling it "contradictory".

"The investigation turned interrogation for an unreasonable amount of time," he said.

He questioned the motive for the necessity of Williams' social security number, but said he spoke with TPD Chief Jimmy Tolen, who said it's standard procedure if a person has a common name.

Granberry said he doesn't buy it.

TPD issued a statement today, which said:

"Tyler Police Department has enjoyed a close and cooperative relationship with citizens in Tyler…These relationships are built on transparency, mutual respect and trust...Tyler Police officers followed proper response procedures…but there are always opportunities for us to learn and improve from our experiences."

First Vice President of the Tyler Smith County NAACP Donald Sanders said the solution starts with the city officials first.

"Yes, we're willing to work with our city and our police department in any way we can," Sanders said.

