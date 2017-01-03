Local program teaches East Texas students drone technology

(Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

UT Tyler's Academy University Program partners with local schools to bring engaging after school program to students. One of those after school classes, is teaching students how to fly and operate drones.

Middle schooler Hue Mauricio said learning to fly drones is challenging... and tests his patience.

"When it's going to well, something might go wrong," he said.

Still, he's enjoyed learning to fly the different types of drones. The particular ones his class has now, are "very special," he said.

His teacher, Alejandra Giacarrdi, said the class is about setting goals, too.

"Try to control it, and try to get it further away from you, maybe try getting it to your knees, then flipping it, and then see if you can get it to your waist," she told the class.

Calvin Sheffield is also a teacher for the class. He said the lass incorporates critical thinking, mathematics, robotics and science.

Mauricio agrees. "If they break down, we try to fix them as best as we can, so it's kind of like fun but also learning how to be a mechanic as well," he said.

And he's going to need it. Because drones can me delicate.

