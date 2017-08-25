Local Sam's Clubs waive membership fees for Harvey

A few Sam's Club locations are waiving their membership requirements for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and making sure shelves are stocked with emergency essentials like water, batteries and grocery basics.

Texas Sam's locations are listed below:

Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.

Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6

Houston

5310 S Rice Avenue

13331 Westheimer Road

1615 S Loop W

11101 Fuqua Street

10488 Katy Freeway

7950 FM 1960 W

325 E Richey Road

12205 West Road

13600 East Freeway

Pearland: 15800 S Freeway

Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.

La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway

Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway

Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S

Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway

New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive

Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood

College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S

Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass

Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.

© 2017 KYTX-TV