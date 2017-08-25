Local Sam's Clubs waive membership fees for Harvey

A few Sam's Club locations are waiving their membership requirements for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and making sure shelves are stocked with emergency essentials like water, batteries and grocery basics.
Texas Sam's locations are listed below:
- Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.
- Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6
- Houston
5310 S Rice Avenue
13331 Westheimer Road
1615 S Loop W
11101 Fuqua Street
10488 Katy Freeway
7950 FM 1960 W
325 E Richey Road
12205 West Road
13600 East Freeway
- Pearland: 15800 S Freeway
- Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.
- La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway
- Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway
- Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S
- Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway
- New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive
- Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood
- College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S
- Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass
- Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs