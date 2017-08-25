KYTX
Close

Local Sam's Clubs waive membership fees for Harvey

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 6:12 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

A few Sam's Club locations are waiving their membership requirements for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and making sure shelves are stocked with emergency essentials like water, batteries and grocery basics.

Texas Sam's locations are listed below:

  • Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.
  • Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6
  • Houston

                5310 S Rice Avenue

               13331 Westheimer Road

               1615 S Loop W

               11101 Fuqua Street

               10488 Katy Freeway

               7950 FM 1960 W

               325 E Richey Road

              12205 West Road

              13600 East Freeway

  • Pearland: 15800 S Freeway
  • Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.
  • La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway
  • Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway
  • Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S
  • Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway
  • New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive
  • Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood
  • College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S
  • Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass
  • Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories