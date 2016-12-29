Lone Star Steel to close down one section of plant

U.S. Steel to permanently close a portion of Lone Star plant.

The closure of one line at the plant in Lone Star Texas affects 70 employees who are currently on layoff status.

The closure only affects the Lone Star Tubular Operations (Lone Star, Texas) – No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill

These proposed actions are strategic decisions for the company after considering a number of factors, including challenging market conditions for tubular products, reduced rig counts, and unfairly traded imports.

Both of these operating lines have been idled for an extended period of time (Lorain #4 since April 2015 and Lone Star #1 since March 2016). Our decision to propose the permanent closure of these two operating lines will not impact the status of any employees who have remained on layoff since the lines were idled. Employee counts for those who are still on layoff from previous idling of these two operating lines are as follows:

Lorain: 50 total (all union-represented employees)

Lone Star: 70 total (all union-represented employees)

