TYLER - Texas Longhorn legend Ricky Williams was in Tyler this week for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards, but apparently that wasn't the only venue in Tyler he visited.

Earlier in the day, Tyler Police were called to a house behind the Courtyard on South Broadway. The caller said a man was on the other side of his fence, and looked suspicious. Williams fit the description.

Officers made contact with Williams in the connected parking lot between the hotel and the nearby strip mall.

Williams told police he was in fact staying at the Courtyard, but the details from that point are sketchy, or maybe this story just went up in smoke, who knows?

There was no arrest or detainment.

