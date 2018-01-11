Longtime ETX radio personality dies

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: CBS 19)

TYLER - ​Popular East Texas radio personality, Tom Perryman died at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to 104.1 The Ranch DJ, Charlie O'Douglas, Perryman died "peacefully" with his family and wife by his side.

Perryman was inducted into the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame in 1988.

The longtime disc jockey was 90 years old.

As of now, funeral arrangements have not been made.

