Longview boat show begins this weekend

LONGVIEW - The Longview Summer Boat Show is celebrating its 12th year. The annual show brings in boat retailers and hundreds of attendees to Maude Cobb Convention Center.
The event is free and lasts the entire weekend.
Friday- 12pm - 8pm
Saturday- 9am - 8pm
Sunday- 12pm - 8pm
For more information please click this link- https://maudecobb.longviewtexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2805&month=6&year=2017&day=9&calType=0
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs