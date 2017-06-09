Longview boat show begins this weekend

LONGVIEW - The Longview Summer Boat Show is celebrating its 12th year. The annual show brings in boat retailers and hundreds of attendees to Maude Cobb Convention Center.

The event is free and lasts the entire weekend.

Friday- 12pm - 8pm

Saturday- 9am - 8pm

Sunday- 12pm - 8pm

For more information please click this link- https://maudecobb.longviewtexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2805&month=6&year=2017&day=9&calType=0

