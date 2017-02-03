Longview boxers compete in the 77th Golden Gloves tournament

LONGVIEW - A great boxer once said "To become a champion, fight one more round." For Emmanuel August, he had to win three one-minute rounds. He doesn't have any championship belts, but he said he will have one.

A year of training will paid off at the Golden Gloves tournament. It' was the first time August stepped into the ring with a opponent. With boxing on his mind, he's not a man of too many words. Inspired by Muhammad Ali, the Golden Gloves tournament was the first step in August's career to be known as the best. He told his father his goal was to be successful in boxing and be rich.

Habeeb Saibu said he knows the feeling of being called a champion all to well.

It's his dream to known with fighters like Mayweather, Tyson and Sugar Ray.

"I don't want to lose," Saibu said. "So I work hard and train hard for my fight."

When stepping into the ring, Saibu says boxing is a matter of respect. He said takes courage to fight someone you've never met.

"You don't fear the person you're in the ring with but you give him respect because he actually came in to fight," Saibbu said.

While Saibu trained to fight for his second belt. August is on his way to earn his first.

