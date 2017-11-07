Longview business shut down by police

LONGVIEW - Total Relax Massage Parlor in Longview was shut down on Tuesday after police said two employees were arrested and investigators removed the businesses Certificate of Occupancy for fire and safety violations.

Longview Police says the business will remain closed until they apply for another license.

Investigators said Helen Nguyen, 47, and Van Thi Thanh Phung, 38, were arrested for providing massage therapy without a license. That is a Texas Occupation Code violation.





Operating without a License The Longview Police Department arrested two employees of the Total Relax Massage Parlor at... Posted by Longview Police Department on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

