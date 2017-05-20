Longview Cattle Barons' raise money for cancer research

All of the money raised at the event’s silent auction and dinner is donated to the American Cancer Society in support of the organization's sustained goal of eliminating cancer.

Barons' Ball committee member Christina Gibbons said "cancer is something that affects anyone and everyone," which is why she believes cancer research is so important.

Everything from Willie Nelson guitars to signed Dallas Cowboys jerseys were on the auction block.

Since it began in 1988, the Cattle Barons’ Ball has raised over 4 million dollars for the American Cancer Society and cancer research.

