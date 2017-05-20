KYTX
Longview Cattle Barons' raise money for cancer research

East Texas gather for 30th Annual Cattle Barons' Ball

Bret Vetter, KYTX 3:07 AM. CDT May 21, 2017

All of the money raised at the event’s silent auction and dinner is donated to the American Cancer Society in support of the organization's sustained goal of eliminating cancer.

Barons' Ball committee member Christina Gibbons said "cancer is something that affects anyone and everyone," which is why she believes cancer research is so important.

Everything from Willie Nelson  guitars to signed Dallas Cowboys  jerseys were on the auction  block.

 

Since it began in 1988, the Cattle Barons’ Ball has raised over 4 million dollars for the American Cancer Society and cancer research.  

© 2017 KYTX-TV


