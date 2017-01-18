Longview city officials warn to stay away from Paul G. Boorman Trail during flood

Many parts of Paul G Boorman trail are flooded and have tree debris

LONGVIEW - Longview officials warn the public to stay away from Paul G. Boorman Trail, during the flood. The popular park is built on a flood way and officials say they expect flooding.

"Boorman Trail is a beautiful park that happened to be built on a flood way and the Grace Creek Waterway," Longview spokesperson Shawn Hera says. "We ask people to be patient and wait until the flooding recedes."

Park maintenance crews tell us they will have to work on certain sections of the park after the water recedes to make it safe for visitors. "Unless you have a canoe, the trail is not meant for running at this time," Hera says.

