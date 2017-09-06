Longview community rallies around injured teen

An East Texas community came together to raise funds for one of their own who was badly hurt in an accident several weeks ago.

Brad Payne is the general manager for Jucy’s Hamburgers in Longview on Eastman road and he said when he heard his 18-year-old employee Carsyn Caldemeyer was in the Aug. 10 car accident, he and his staff were broken hearted.





Tragically, Caldemeyer’s accident happened just across the street from the restaurant although she was not working that day. She suffered a broken ankle, collapsed lung, and a traumatic brain injury following severe whiplash. She was placed in a medically induced coma and flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston.

Her mother, Whitney Clakley, told CBS 19 her daughter had just graduated from Tatum High School and registered at Kilgore college for radiology.





She said doctors’ prognosis for Caldemeyer’s recovery was grave, but she is happy to report the active teen has miraculously improved by leaps and bounds.

Caldemeyer is undergoing physical therapy and is now able to feed herself and talk. Her mother anticipates the tracheostomy tube will soon be removed.





Payne said Caldemeyer worked at Jucy’s for several years and is like family to them. She even helped open one of their new locations, Jucy’s Tacos. He is joined by dozens in the community who are committed to helping her recover through a series of medical bill fundraisers.

“She’s always full of life, an energetic person,” Payne said smiling. “She's somebody who likes to cut up and joke around but she can get serious. She’s somebody that I can depend on and trust, a loyal person."

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 25 percent of their food sales went to Caldemeyer and her family. They are also selling bracelets and T-shirts.

Those who would like to give to her YouCaring account can click here.

© 2017 KYTX-TV