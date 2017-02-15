Longview couple celebrates 66 years of marriage

LONGVIEW - Valentines Day is a special day to celebrate the love you have for one another. The unique bond that can never be broken.

For one special couple that love has been celebrated for more than 60 years.

Jumping the broom in 1950, Lou and Dean Treat say they've never looked back.

They met each other at the University of Texas. Dean just got back from World War II and was using his GI bill to go to college.

Mrs. Treat says saw a young marine, and knew because of the way he dressed, he was the one.

“You don’t know if it will work out so you have to experiment and if any problems happen you need to work it out,” Lou Treat said. “We made things work.”

Through ups downs, they raised three children. They tell me they tried to guide their kids to make smart choices, but never forced anything.

“We didn’t sit them down and lecture to them,” Dean Treat said. “We rather try to do it by example.”

Today they say they are blessed to have four grandchildren. So what is the secret to living happily ever after...they tell me laughter

"Absolutely, and we hold hands a lot, " Lou Treat said.

The Treat's consider their children as the best thing that ever happened to them.

